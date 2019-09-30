Twins' Martin Perez: Yields three runs in no-decision
Perez did not factor in the decision against Kansas City on Sunday, pitching 5.2 innings and allowing three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five.
Perez was hardly dominant yet fell one out shy of picking up a quality start while hurling over 100 pitches for the first time since Aug. 25. The southpaw's season was a tale of two halves as he posted an 8-3 record along with a 4.26 ERA before the All-Star break but went 2-4 with a 6.40 ERA after the intermission. He finishes the regular season with a 5.12 earned run average, 1.52 WHIP and 135:67 K:BB over 165.1 innings.
