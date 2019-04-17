Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in an 6-5 loss to the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Gonzalez launched a ninth-inning shot off Ken Giles to bring the Twins to within one run, but they could not tie the score. It was just the 30-year-old's second two-hit performance of the season and he is batting only .184 with three RBI.