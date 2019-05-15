Twins' Marwin Gonzalez: Benched in series finale
Gonzalez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels.
Gonzalez will be rested for the day game after the night game as Willians Astudillo picks up a start at third base. Though Gonzalez is maintaining an underwhelming .666 OPS for the season, he's at least upped his performance this month with a .340/.426/.411 slash line over 13 May games. His playing-time outlook could soon take a turn for the worse, however, as Miguel Sano (heel) is closing in on a return from the 10-day injured list.
