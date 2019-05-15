Gonzalez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels.

Gonzalez will be rested for the day game after the night game as Willians Astudillo picks up a start at third base. Though Gonzalez is maintaining an underwhelming .666 OPS for the season, he's at least upped his performance this month with a .340/.426/.411 slash line over 13 May games. His playing-time outlook could soon take a turn for the worse, however, as Miguel Sano (heel) is closing in on a return from the 10-day injured list.