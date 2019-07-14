Gonzalez went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Indians.

The 30-year-old utility man got Minnesota on the board with an RBI single in the team's three-run seventh inning. Gonzalez is slashing .260/.325/.423 with 23 extra-base hits and 31 RBI this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories