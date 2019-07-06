Gonzalez went 1-for-2 with a solo homer as the Twins defeated the Rangers 7-4 Saturday.

Gonzalez entered the game in the sixth inning as a defensive replacement, and in his second plate appearance homered off Shawn Kelley to increase the Minnesota lead to 6-4. It was the 30-year-old's first homer since June 15, and he now sports a 260/.325/.428 slash line for 2019.

