Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Brewers.
Gonzalez singled in the fourth inning to end an 0-for-18 slide. He later spoiled the Brewers' shutout with his third home run of the season. With that, Gonzalez is back up to .247/.302/.377. He should continue to hold down the third-base spot until Josh Donaldson (calf) is back, at which point Gonzalez will likely return to a super-utility role.
