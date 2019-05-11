Gonzalez left Friday's game against the Tigers with a head injury after colliding with Niko Goodrum on a play at first base, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

It appeared as though Gonzalez took a knee to the head while running to first base as Goodrum jumped to catch the baseball. The severity of the injury is unknown, though Gonzalez did manage to leave under his own power.

