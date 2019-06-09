Gonzalez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

After starting each of the last 10 games at six different positions, the utility man will get a well-deserved breather. Gonzalez's lack of a direct path to a full-time job at any spot doesn't look like it will cost him regular at-bats, especially while he continues to perform well at the plate. Over 32 games dating back to May 1, Gonzalez has posted an .877 OPS.