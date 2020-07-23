Gonzalez started in right field and went 0-for-4 in Wednesday's exhibition loss to the Cubs.

Gonzalez looked set to start at first base when the regular season began when Miguel Sano was out with COVID-19. With Sano back, Gonzalez may begin the season in right field with Byron Buxton working his way back from a foot injury and Max Kepler moving to center field. Either way, Gonzalez should keep his near everyday spot in the lineup again this season while rotating positions based on other player's off days and injuries.