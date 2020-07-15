Gonzalez has been getting playing time at first base during summer camp with Miguel Sano sidelined with Covid-19, MLB.com reports.

Gonzalez was limited in the early stages of spring training while working back from a minor right knee procedure he required in October. With the layoff, he's back to full speed. If Sano, who is asymptomatic, isn't able to return or be ready for the start of the 60-game regular season, Gonzalez could get regular duty at first base. Gonzalez will likely keep his near everyday spot in the lineup again this season but rotating positions based on other player's off days and injuries.