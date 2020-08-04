Gonzalez started his third consecutive game at third base and went 0-for-3 with a walk in Monday's win over Pittsburgh. He's 3-for-9 in his last three games.
Gonzalez has been getting time at third base with Josh Donaldson sidelined with a calf injury. Donaldson isn't expected to return to the lineup until at least Wednesday.
