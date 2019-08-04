Twins' Marwin Gonzalez: Heads to bench again
Gonzalez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.
Gonzalez will head to the bench for the second time in four games. He's supplied a .582 OPS in 17 games since the All-Star break and could find himself out of the lineup on a more frequent basis in light of his ongoing slump and the recent return of another everyday player (C.J. Cron) from the 10-day injured list.
