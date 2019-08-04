Gonzalez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

Gonzalez will head to the bench for the second time in four games. He's supplied a .582 OPS in 17 games since the All-Star break and could find himself out of the lineup on a more frequent basis in light of his ongoing slump and the recent return of another everyday player (C.J. Cron) from the 10-day injured list.