Twins' Marwin Gonzalez: Hits keep piling up
Gonzalez went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and two runs Saturday in the Twins' 12-7 win over the Rangers.
Gonzalez has been the hottest hitter in a stacked Twins lineup over the past week, registering multi-hit performances in all but one of his last seven starts. The huge 16-for-29 surge at the plate has lifted Gonzalez's season OPS from .704 to .758. He'll start at third base in Sunday's series finale and bat fifth.
