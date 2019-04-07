Gonzalez will start at third base and bat cleanup Sunday against the Phillies.

After getting Saturday off, Gonzalez will return to action in a prominent spot in the order with Nelson Cruz sitting out and C.J. Cron moving up to the two hole for a resting Jorge Polanco. While the lineup placement could help Gonzalez end a five-game dry spell in the RBI column, his 1-for-16 mark over the plate during the same stretch doesn't inspire much confidence in his DFS prospects.