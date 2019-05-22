Gonzalez went 2-for-5 with a home run, double, three RBI and two runs scored in a victory over the Angels on Tuesday.

After sitting out two straight games, Gonzalez hit a two-run homer off reliever Justin Anderson to tie the game in the sixth and later plated another run with a ground rule double in the seventh. Since an 0-for-2 outing against the Yankees on May 6 lowered his season average to .200, Gonzalez has accumulated an 11-game hitting streak in which he has gone 17-for-45 (.378) with three home runs and eight RBI to raise his overall season slash line to .255/.329/.393.