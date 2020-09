Gonzalez went 1-for-3 with a homer and three RBI in Sunday's 7-5 win over Cleveland.

Gonzalez put the Twins on the board with his two-run shot in the third inning, giving him five long balls on the season and his second in as many days. The 31-year-old utilityman is now slashing .213/.286/.333 slash line with 19 RBI.