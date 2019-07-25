Gonzales went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 10-7 victory over the Twins.

Gonzales crushed a 420-foot two-run homer off J.A. Happ in the fourth inning for his lone hit of the game. The versatile 30-year-old has been heating up as of late following a two-month-long slump to start the season. Through 82 games, Gonzales is batting .257/.325/.420 with 12 home runs, 36 RBI and 25 runs scored.

