Gonzalez (knee) will start at second base and bat eighth in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The 30-year-old will be making his spring debut after he was limited in the early stages of camp while working back from the minor right knee procedure he required in October. Assuming Gonzalez experiences nothing more than minor soreness in the knee this spring, he should avoid the injured list to begin the regular season. Gonzalez is expected to serve as the Twins' top utility man in 2020, a role that should afford him a handful of starts per week.