Twins' Marwin Gonzalez: Not in Thursday's lineup
Gonzalez (shoulder) is not in the lineup for Thursday's spring game against the Red Sox, according to Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.
Gonzalez will be held out of the Twins' first game since Gonzalez was scratched from Tuesday's lineup due to soreness in his shoulder. Gonzalez's injury is not believed to be serious, so he should have a chance to return to action in Friday's exhibition contest.
