Twins' Marwin Gonzalez: Not playing Friday
Gonzalez (shoulder) is out of the lineup for Friday's spring game against the Rays, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Gonzalez will miss his second straight game after being scratched from Tuesday's game with a sore right shoulder. The Twins described the move as precautionary, but there's still no surprise that the 28-year-old is being held out of spring action for at least a few days.
