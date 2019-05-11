Gonzalez (face) is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Tigers, according to Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com.

Gonzalez will be held out of at least one game as a result of the collision he had with Detroit's Niko Goodrum in Friday's game. It remains to be seen if he will be back in the lineup for the second game Saturday, or if he will be given more time to rest and recover.