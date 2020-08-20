Gonzalez isn't in the lineup Thursday against the Brewers.
Gonzalez has been the primary option at third base while Josh Donaldson (calf) is on the injured list, and he broke out of an 0-for-18 skid with two hits Wednesday. However, he'll get a breather Thursday with Ehire Adrianza starting at third base.
