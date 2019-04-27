Gonzalez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 9-2 win over the Orioles on Saturday.

Gonzalez's eighth-inning shot off Jimmy Yacabonis was his first homer since April 16 and his first hit in his last five games. The 30-year-old is hitting just .164 with two home runs and five RBI this season.

