Gonzalez will start at third base and bat fifth Sunday against the Royals.

Gonzalez is making his 10th straight start Sunday and his second in a row at third base in place of Josh Donaldson (calf), who was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday. The Twins haven't provided a clear timeline for Donaldson's return, but Gonzalez still makes for an intriguing short-term pickup in the majority of leagues while he's swinging a hot bat. Gonzalez has recorded multi-hit games in three of his last four starts and is slashing .350/.435/.500 through 46 plate appearances on the season.