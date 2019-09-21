Play

Gonzalez went 1-for-3 with a two-RBI double in Friday's 4-3 win over the Royals.

Gonzalez plated Eddie Rosario and Miguel Sano with the sixth-inning double. Those proved to be important runs, as the Royals managed a pair in the eighth but couldn't tie the game. The versatile Gonzalez has 15 homers, 52 RBI and 51 runs scored in 112 games while posting a .264/.322/.417 slash line.

