Twins' Marwin Gonzalez: Provides two-run double
Gonzalez went 1-for-3 with a two-RBI double in Friday's 4-3 win over the Royals.
Gonzalez plated Eddie Rosario and Miguel Sano with the sixth-inning double. Those proved to be important runs, as the Royals managed a pair in the eighth but couldn't tie the game. The versatile Gonzalez has 15 homers, 52 RBI and 51 runs scored in 112 games while posting a .264/.322/.417 slash line.
