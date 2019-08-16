Gonzalez went 4-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Thursday's rout of Texas.

Gonzalez notched his second four-hit performance of the season while driving in a pair of runs on singles in the third and fourth innings. In his first campaign with the Twins, the 30-year-old is slashing .260/.279/.429 with 14 homers and 63 RBI in 400 plate appearances.