Twins' Marwin Gonzalez: Remains out of lineup
Gonzalez (shoulder) is out of the lineup for Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Gonzalez has been sidelined since Tuesday after the Twins scratched him from their lineup for that day's game against the Rays with a sore right shoulder. The Twins haven't suggested that Gonzalez's absence is for anything more than precautionary purposes, so the expectation is that the 29-year-old will be ready to go for the start of the regular season. He'll likely serve as the Twins' everyday third baseman to begin the campaign with Miguel Sano (heel) bound for the injured list.
