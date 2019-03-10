Twins' Marwin Gonzalez: Remains out Sunday
Gonzalez (shoulder) is not in the lineup for Sunday's spring game against the Blue Jays, according to Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com.
The Twins have not provided an official update on Gonzalez's status since he was scratched from the lineup last Tuesday, but he has now missed nearly a week of action due to his injury. As long as he returns at some point soon, he should still have plenty of time to get ready for Opening Day.
