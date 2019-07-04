Gonzalez (toe) remains out of the lineup Thursday against A's.

A late scratch Wednesday due to soreness in his right big toe, Gonzalez will remain out for the final game of the road trip. It's uncertain if he will be available for the start of the Twins' weekend series against the Rangers. Gonzalez has hit .289 since the start of May, but he still has just 29 runs and 26 RBI for the season. That puts him on pace for a measly 105 runs-plus-RBI.

More News
Our Latest Stories