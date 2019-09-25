Play

Gonzalez (oblique) is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Tigers.

Gonzalez was scratched from Tuesday's series opener with right oblique tightness and still isn't 100 percent. As such, C.J. Cron is starting at first base and hitting seventh in place of Gonzalez, who is day-to-day with less than a week left in the regular season.

