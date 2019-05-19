Twins' Marwin Gonzalez: Retreats to bench
Gonzalez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
With primary third baseman Miguel Sano returning from the injured list ahead of the series opener, Gonzalez has shifted into more of a utility role. After seeing two starts at first base and one in left field over the previous three days, Gonzalez will move to the bench while C.J. Cron and Eddie Rosario handle the starts at those positions. Look for the Twins to continue to find ways to keep Gonzalez's bat in the lineup while he's hitting a sizzling .355/.429/.500 in May.
More News
-
Twins' Marwin Gonzalez: Scores twice Friday•
-
Twins' Marwin Gonzalez: Benched in series finale•
-
Twins' Marwin Gonzalez: Returns to lineup for nightcap•
-
Twins' Marwin Gonzalez: Not starting first game Saturday•
-
Twins' Marwin Gonzalez: Diagnosed with facial contusion•
-
Twins' Marwin Gonzalez: Exits following collision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying the breakouts?
Ready to get dialed into Week 9? We are. We also talk about breakouts we are buying into, rankings...
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are pretty boring, but Scott White says boring might make...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Waivers: Riley, Calhoun state case
If you haven't made a point to add Austin Riley or Willie Calhoun yet, you may be running out...