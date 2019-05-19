Gonzalez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

With primary third baseman Miguel Sano returning from the injured list ahead of the series opener, Gonzalez has shifted into more of a utility role. After seeing two starts at first base and one in left field over the previous three days, Gonzalez will move to the bench while C.J. Cron and Eddie Rosario handle the starts at those positions. Look for the Twins to continue to find ways to keep Gonzalez's bat in the lineup while he's hitting a sizzling .355/.429/.500 in May.