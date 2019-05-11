Gonzalez (face) is starting at third base and batting second for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Tigers.

Gonzalez remained on the bench for the Game 1 loss after being forced to leave Friday's game due to a collision at first base with Detroit's Niko Goodrum. The 30-year-old was diagnosed with a facial contusion, but thankfully appears to have avoided any further damage. Gonzalez is slashing .370/.469/.407 across his last eight contests.