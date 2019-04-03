Gonzalez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.

Willians Astudillo will receive the nod at third base in the series finale while Gonzalez picks up some rest during the matinee game. Gonzalez secured an everyday role out of spring training thanks to Miguel Sano's slow recovery from a heel injury but hasn't impressed in his first four starts of 2019, managing only two hits in 12 at-bats while striking out five times.