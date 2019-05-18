Gonzalez went 2-for-5 with two runs scored in Friday's 7-1 win over the Mariners.

Both of Gonzalez's runs came on singles by Max Kepler in the fourth and fifth innings. The utility man is on a nine-game hitting streak, having gone 12-for-34 with two homers and five RBI in that span. The run has raised his season average to .239 over 134 at-bats in 38 games.