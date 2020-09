Gonzalez will start at second base and will bat fifth Monday against the Tigers.

Though he'll crack the lineup for the fourth time in five games, Gonzalez no longer has a permanent home at third base like he did for all of August while Josh Donaldson was sidelined with a calf injury. Gonzalez's versatility should still allow him to pick up a handful of starts per week, as he'll get the nod at the keystone in Monday's series finale while Luis Arraez receives a breather.