Gonzalez (oblique) won't play Sunday against the Royals but appears on track for Game 1 of the ALDS against the Yankees on Friday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Gonzalez hasn't seen game action since Sept. 22 due to the oblique injury, but manager Rocco Baldelli indicated he was potentially available to return this weekend. The Twins secured the AL Central crown Wednesday, so there was no real reason to risk rushing back the 30-year-old. Gonzalez's status should receive an update by mid-week as he figures to ramp up his workouts in preparation for the playoff opener.