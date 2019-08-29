Gonzalez (abdomen) is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the White Sox, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

He'll be one of three regulars sitting out the series finale on account of an injury, with Gonzalez's abdominal issue seemingly viewed as a more serious concern than the injuries Miguel Sano (forearm) and Max Kepler (knee) are battling. According to Dan Hayes of The Athletic, Kepler and Sano are expected to be available off the bench if needed Thursday, but the same isn't believed to be true for Gonzalez. Unless Gonzalez shows improvement heading into the weekend series with Detroit, he could be a candidate for the 10-day injured list.