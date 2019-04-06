Gonzalez is not in the lineup Saturday against the Phillies, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Ehire Adrianza will get the starting nod at third base and will hit seventh in the second game of the series against the Phillies. Gonzalez is hitting .111/.200/.167 so far this season, but has held on to the the starting spot at third with Miguel Sano (heel) still rehabbing.