Gonzalez (shoulder) is listed in the starting lineup for Monday's spring game against the Tigers, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Gonzalez was scratched from the lineup last Tuesday due to a sore right shoulder but is scheduled to make his return at third base Monday, batting leadoff. Assuming he avoids a setback, the veteran utility man should have no issue being ready for Opening Day.

More News
Our Latest Stories