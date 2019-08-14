Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Brewers.

The super-utility player took Josh Hader deep in the eighth inning for what proved to be the winning runs. Gonzalez has hit safely in six straight games and produced multiple hits in three straight, and he's now slashing .256/.320/.416 on the year with 14 homers and 41 RBI.