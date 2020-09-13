Gonzalez went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run Saturday against Cleveland.
Gonzalez took Zach Plesac yard in the second inning to tally his fourth home run of the season. It was Gonzalez's first home run since Aug. 19, and his first hit in his last 13 at-bats. His playing has taken a hit since the return of Josh Donaldson, though Gonzalez is still a regular option for the Twins at second base.
