Twins' Marwin Gonzalez: Smashes two-run homer
Gonzalez went 2-for-5 with an RBI double and a solo homer in the Twins' 6-2 win over the Rays on Saturday.
Serving as the first baseman, Gonzalez doubled in the third inning to provide the Twins with a lead that they never relinquished, and later added his sixth home run in the fifth off Yonny Chirinos. The 30-year-old's was just 5-for-30 coming into this contest but is getting regular at bats playing all over the diamond, and has a .244/.317/.383 slash line in 180 at-bats.
