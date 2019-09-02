Gonzalez (abdomen) remains out of the lineup Monday against Detroit, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Gonzalez hasn't played since leaving Tuesday's game with an abdominal injury. He's been considered day-to-day and remains without a clear return date. With expanded September rosters, the Twins can afford to give him extra time to recover as other players can cover his utility role.

