Gonzalez, who was working his way back from an offseason knee procedure, should be fully up to speed by the time the season starts, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

He had only played in three spring games, going 3-for-7 with one home run and one strikeout, and had been gradually getting acclimated with playing the outfield. However, this time off will allow him to get to where he needs to be from a physical standpoint, particularly with regard to his outfield defense.