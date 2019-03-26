Gonzalez finished the spring with a 3-for-26 mark at the plate and 13 strikeouts.

Considering Gonzalez owns a 20 percent strikeout rate for his career during the regular season, it's probably safe to view the small sample of spring plate appearances with some level of skepticism. That said, Gonzalez clearly isn't dialed in at the dish right now, so fantasy managers may want to contemplate stashing him on the bench for the first week of the season until he shows signs of breaking out of the slump.

