Twins' Marwin Gonzalez: Struggling to make contact
Gonzalez finished the spring with a 3-for-26 mark at the plate and 13 strikeouts.
Considering Gonzalez owns a 20 percent strikeout rate for his career during the regular season, it's probably safe to view the small sample of spring plate appearances with some level of skepticism. That said, Gonzalez clearly isn't dialed in at the dish right now, so fantasy managers may want to contemplate stashing him on the bench for the first week of the season until he shows signs of breaking out of the slump.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Paddack looks like first must-add player
Padres pitching prospect Chris Paddack has shot up draft boards in recent weeks. Here's why...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers and breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Podcast League draft; over/unders
Heading into North American opening day on Thursday, we break down our Podcast League draft,...
-
Podcast League draft (H2H points)
The Fantasy Baseball Today crew invited some loyal listeners to take part in a draft that's...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
The waiver wire shouldn't be the first place you turn when setting your lineup, particularly...