Gonzalez went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Friday's 5-3 loss to the A's.

His third-inning blast off Chris Bassitt extended Gonzalez's modest hit streak to six games, and he's hitting .333 in 11 games in July. The super-utility player is slashing .262/.324/.426 with 11 homers and 33 RBI over 76 contests.