Twins' Marwin Gonzalez: Takes on-field BP
Gonzalez (hamstring) took batting practice on the field and did some baserunning prior to Friday's game, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
It's unclear when Gonzalez will be activated from the injured list, but he continues to advance in his rehab. Luis Arraez will continue to occupy Gonzalez's super-utility role in the short term.
