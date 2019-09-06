Gonzalez (abdomen) is taking it slow and is not yet ready to take swings against a pitching machine, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

He is swinging, but is still limited to low-effort baseball activities. Gonzalez, who has not played since Aug. 27, would likely be on the 10-day injured list if not for expanded rosters in September. Luis Arraez is occupying the super-utility role for the Twins.