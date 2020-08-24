Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a walk in the 5-4 win over Kansas City on Sunday.
Gonzalez extended Minnesota's lead to 4-0 with a two-run double off Kris Bubic in the third inning. The utility man has his slash line up to .250/.327/.375 following his two-hit performance Sunday.
More News
-
Twins' Marwin Gonzalez: Not starting Thursday•
-
Twins' Marwin Gonzalez: Ends skid with two hits•
-
Twins' Marwin Gonzalez: Primary Donaldson replacement•
-
Twins' Marwin Gonzalez: Getting time at third base•
-
Twins' Marwin Gonzalez: Gets time in outfield•
-
Twins' Marwin Gonzalez: Getting time at first base•