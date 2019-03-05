Twins' Marwin Gonzalez: Unavailable due to sore shoulder
Gonzalez was scratched from the lineup for Tuesday's exhibition game against the Rays due to right shoulder soreness, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
Ronald Torreyes will step in as the Twins' second baseman after Gonzalez was removed from the starting nine in a move Park describes as "very precautionary." Given that the switch-hitting Gonzalez is in line to serve as the club's top utility man this season, there's little reason for Minnesota to expose him to further injury in spring games when he's less than 100 percent healthy.
